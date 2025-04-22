AECI Ltd Announces 101st Annual General Meeting Details

An announcement from AECI Ltd ( (GB:87FZ) ) is now available.

AECI Ltd has announced the details of its 101st Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 27, 2025, at its headquarters in Sandton, with options for electronic participation. The notice includes the distribution of the company’s audited financial statements for 2024 and highlights the availability of its integrated and governance reports by the end of April. This AGM is a significant event for stakeholders, providing insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

AECI Ltd is a South African company operating in the chemicals industry, providing a range of products and services including explosives, specialty chemicals, and food additives. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions across various sectors, enhancing its market presence both locally and internationally.

