Aebi Schmidt Completes Merger with The Shyft Group

Aebi Schmidt Holding AG ( (AEBI) ) has provided an update.

On July 14, 2025, Aebi Schmidt Holding AG announced the completion of its merger with The Shyft Group, effective July 1, 2025, and began trading under the ticker symbol ‘AEBI’. The company is focused on post-merger execution and is on track to achieve targeted synergies of $25 to $30 million despite a challenging operating environment. Aebi Schmidt’s CEO expressed optimism about the company’s growth prospects and highlighted its strong balance sheet and strategic positioning in the market. The company plans to report financial results under two segments, North America and Europe/Rest of World, and aims to maintain a flexible capital structure with deleveraging over the next 12 to 18 months.

More about Aebi Schmidt Holding AG

Aebi Schmidt Group is a leading company in the specialty vehicles industry, headquartered in Switzerland and listed on Nasdaq. The company, with a workforce of over 6,000 employees, has production facilities and service centers in Europe and North America, focusing on utilizing state-of-the-art technology and processes. In 2024, it generated proforma net sales of $1.9 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 1,712,861

