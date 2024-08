Adyton Resources Corporation (TSE:ADY) has released an update.

Adyton Resources Corporation successfully held its Annual General Meeting on August 23, 2024, with shareholders approving all agenda items including the election of four directors and the reappointment of Pitcher Partners as auditors. Additionally, amendments to the company’s Stock Option Plan and Non-Option Omnibus Incentive Plan were ratified.

