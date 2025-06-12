Adyton Resources Advances Drilling at Feni Island Project

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest announcement is out from Adyton Resources Corporation ( (TSE:ADY) ).

Adyton Resources Corporation has provided an update on its 2025 drilling activities at the Feni Island gold-copper project. The company has completed four diamond drill holes and is in the process of drilling two more, with a total of 1,876 meters drilled so far. The drilling program aims to test the depth extension of the existing Feni Resource, explore the mineralization gap between Kabang and Matangkaka Ore Zones, and assess the continuity and lateral extension of copper mineralization. Preliminary geological observations indicate significant mineralization, including vein-hosted and disseminated sulphide mineralization. The results are pending laboratory analysis, but the progress is seen as encouraging for the project’s development.

More about Adyton Resources Corporation

Adyton Resources Corporation is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold and copper exploration. The company is engaged in developing its 100% owned Feni Island project, which is a gold-copper project located in Papua New Guinea.

Average Trading Volume: 477,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$71.48M

For detailed information about ADY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.