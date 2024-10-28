ADX Energy Reports Results from Lichtenberg-1 Well

ADX Energy (AU:ADX) has released an update.

ADX Energy’s Lichtenberg-1 gas exploration well in Upper Austria reached its total depth without finding commercially viable gas reservoirs. Despite the lack of a commercial discovery, the well provided valuable data that ADX will use to enhance future exploration efforts in the region. The drilling was completed efficiently and safely, with costs largely covered by partner MND.

