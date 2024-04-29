Adx Energy Ltd Faces Cash Flow Decrease

Adx Energy Ltd (AU:ADX) has released an update.

Adx Energy Ltd reported a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the quarter ended 31 March 2024, with cash flows indicating significant investment in property, plant, and equipment. The company’s operating activities resulted in a net cash outflow, despite receiving contributions from farming-in activities and exercising options. Financial activities provided a slight increase in cash, but overall the firm experienced a net cash outflow during the period.

For further insights into AU:ADX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.