Adventus Holdings Limited announces the appointment of Mr Koong Len Sheng as a Non-Executive Independent Director and his new roles as Chairman of the Nominating Committee and as a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees, effective from 29 July 2024. These changes are expected to bring new insights and oversight to the company’s governance structure.

