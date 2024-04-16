Advanced Systems Announces Share Consolidation and Bonus Warrants

Advanced Systems Automation Limited (SG:5TY) has released an update.

Advanced Systems Automation Limited has announced a significant restructuring with a proposed consolidation of every sixty-five existing ordinary shares into a single share, accompanied by the issuance of bonus warrants. The company has received the necessary listing and quotation notice from SGX-ST for the consolidated shares and new shares to be issued upon exercising the bonus warrants. Shareholders and investors should note these strategic changes as they may impact share value and ownership stakes.

