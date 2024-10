Advanced Medical Solutions (GB:AMS) has released an update.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC has seen a slight decrease in the voting rights held by Octopus Investments Limited, which now stands at 12.98%, down from 13.09%. This change reflects a recent transaction impacting the company’s shareholder structure and could pique the interest of investors monitoring shifts in major holdings.

