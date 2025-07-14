Advanced Health Intelligence Aims for ASX and NASDAQ Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Advanced Human Imaging ( (AU:AHI) ) has shared an announcement.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd has announced its ongoing efforts to restore compliance with the ASX and NASDAQ exchanges following the delisting of its American Depositary Shares from NASDAQ due to shareholder equity deficiencies. The company is focused on reinstating its securities on the ASX by completing outstanding financial audits and governance submissions, which are prerequisites for any potential relisting on NASDAQ. AHI is actively seeking funding to meet these requirements and aims to demonstrate financial stability and governance readiness to regain its market position. The company has set a deadline to release its FY2024 Annual Report by 30 September 2025 to avoid removal from the ASX official list.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd (AHI) operates in the digital health industry, offering innovative smartphone-based health risk identification solutions. These solutions allow individuals to conduct comprehensive health assessments using smartphone sensor technology, identifying risk markers for various health conditions. AHI’s technology facilitates data sharing with healthcare providers, insurers, employers, and government agencies, enhancing care pathways. The company is known for its pioneering work in using smartphones for digital health, supported by a team of experts in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and clinical expertise.

