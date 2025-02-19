Advanced Energy Industries Faces Risks and Potential Losses in IT System Overhaul

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Technology category.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. faces significant risks associated with the implementation of their new enterprise resource planning and IT systems, which could adversely affect their operations. The phased rollout over several years presents potential challenges, including project delays and failures to meet implementation goals, which could disrupt business activities. Moreover, insufficient readiness and training, along with difficulties in data conversion, may lead to operational setbacks and potential financial losses. Ultimately, any failure in the implementation process may require the company to write off capitalized costs, further impacting financial results.

The average AEIS stock price target is $131.89, implying 4.07% upside potential.

