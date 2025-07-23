Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. Advances Cancer Treatment Study with [177Lu]-NeoB

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. ((AAAP)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. is conducting a clinical study titled A Phase I/IIa Open-label, Multi-center Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Whole-body Distribution, Radiation Dosimetry and Anti-tumor Activity of [177Lu]-NeoB Administered in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors Known to Overexpress Gastrin-releasing Peptide Receptor (GRPR). The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of [177Lu]-NeoB in treating advanced solid tumors that overexpress GRPR, with a focus on understanding its distribution and radiation dosimetry.

The intervention being tested is a drug called [177Lu]-NeoB, which is a peptide receptor radionuclide therapy designed to target and treat tumors by delivering radiation directly to cancer cells. It is used in conjunction with [68Ga]-NeoB for diagnostic purposes and, in some cohorts, with LCZ696.

The study is interventional, non-randomized, and follows a sequential intervention model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment. The study consists of two phases: Phase I focuses on dose escalation to determine the recommended dose for Phase IIa, which assesses preliminary anti-tumor activity.

The study began on July 24, 2019, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the progression and current status of the study, which is active but not recruiting new participants.

This study update could influence investor sentiment and stock performance for Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. by showcasing progress in their innovative cancer treatment pipeline. It also highlights their competitive positioning in the oncology sector, particularly in targeting GRPR-overexpressing tumors.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

