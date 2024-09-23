Advance ZincTek Director Boosts Shares

Advance ZincTek Limited (AU:ANO) has released an update.

Advance ZincTek Limited’s director Lev Mizikovsky has increased his indirect interest in the company through an on-market trade, acquiring 16,175 ordinary shares at a value of $12,131.25. Following this transaction, Mizikovsky now holds a total of 156,196 direct shares and 39,690,883 indirect shares. There were no disposals reported, and the interests in securities were not traded during a closed period.

