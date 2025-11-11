Advance Residence Investment Corporation Sets Interest Rate for Long-Term Loan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Advance Residence Investment ( (JP:3269) ) is now available.

Advance Residence Investment Corporation has set a fixed interest rate of 1.61518% for a 1,000 million yen portion of its planned 2,000 million yen long-term loan, scheduled for drawdown on November 13, 2025. This financial move reflects the company’s strategic debt management and its commitment to maintaining financial stability, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3269) stock is a Sell with a Yen140000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Advance Residence Investment stock, see the JP:3269 Stock Forecast page.

More about Advance Residence Investment

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is a leading Japanese Real Estate Investment Trust (J-REIT) focusing on residential properties, primarily in Tokyo’s 23 wards. Managed by ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd., it is part of the ITOCHU Group and is known for its stable residential assets and significant reserves, offering long-term, stable dividends.

Average Trading Volume: 5,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen480.3B

See more data about 3269 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue