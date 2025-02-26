Advance Residence Investment Corporation Announces Strategic Property Disposition

Advance Residence Investment ( (JP:3269) ) has issued an announcement.

Advance Residence Investment Corporation announced the partial disposition of its property, RESIDIA Azabujuban II, due to land expropriation for a Tokyo city planning project. The transaction is expected to enhance the property’s appraisal value and reduce tax liabilities without impacting rental income, as the disposed land does not include the building site.

More about Advance Residence Investment

Advance Residence Investment Corporation operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, focusing on managing and investing in residential properties. The company entrusts its asset management to ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd., which is responsible for handling property transactions and strategic asset dispositions.

YTD Price Performance: 21.62%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.74B

