Advance Metals Unveils High-Grade Gold Discovery at Myrtleford Project

Advance Metals Limited, an exploration company, has released promising assay results from its maiden diamond drilling program at the Myrtleford Project in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. The initial results from the Happy Valley Prospect highlight exceptionally high-grade gold mineralization, with one hole, AMD001, showing grades up to 93.2g/t gold. This discovery defines a coherent ultra-high-grade zone with potential for further expansion, indicating significant potential for the broader 13km-long Happy Valley trend. The results are comparable to other significant discoveries in the region, suggesting a promising future for the project.

YTD Price Performance: 41.18%

Average Trading Volume: 2,887,831

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.27M

