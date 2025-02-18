Advance Metals Limited Releases New Prospectus Offering

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ) has issued an update.

Advance Metals Limited has released a prospectus offering up to 1,000 shares at $0.044 per share to raise up to $44, along with new options for placement participants and AFSL holders. The prospectus, dated February 18, 2025, highlights the speculative nature of these securities and advises potential investors to consult professional advisers. The document emphasizes the company’s obligation to continuous disclosure and the importance of reading the prospectus in conjunction with publicly available information on the company.

More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 61.76%

Average Trading Volume: 2,070,003

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.27M

