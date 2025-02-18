Advance Metals Limited Quotes New Securities on ASX

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Advance Metals Limited announced the quotation of 34,624,793 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions, and it potentially enhances the company’s liquidity and market presence, which may positively impact stakeholders and the company’s positioning in the metals industry.

More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.

Advance Metals Limited operates in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the production and distribution of various metal products, catering to a diversified market base.

YTD Price Performance: 61.76%

Average Trading Volume: 2,070,003

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.27M

See more data about AVM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.