Advance Metals Limited Appoints New Director

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ) has shared an update.

Advance Metals Limited has announced the appointment of David O’Connor as a director, effective from October 22, 2025. The initial director’s interest notice indicates that O’Connor currently holds no securities or relevant interests in the company, suggesting a neutral initial position in terms of shareholding. This appointment could potentially influence the company’s strategic direction and governance, although no immediate impact on stakeholders or operations is evident from the notice.

More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 6,615,583

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$50.7M

