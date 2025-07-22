Advance Metals Limited Announces Share Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ).

Advance Metals Limited is offering up to 1,000 shares at a price of $0.039 per share, aiming to raise $39 before expenses. The prospectus highlights the speculative nature of the investment and advises potential investors to seek professional advice. The company, being a disclosing entity, is subject to continuous disclosure obligations and emphasizes that this prospectus should be read alongside other publicly available information. The document also notes the forward-looking statements and associated risks, cautioning investors about potential uncertainties.

More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 4,521,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.66M

