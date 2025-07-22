Advance Metals Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ) has issued an update.

Advance Metals Limited has announced a proposed issue of 12,500,000 ordinary fully paid securities, scheduled for July 23, 2025. This move is part of a strategic placement to enhance the company’s capital structure, potentially impacting its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.

Advance Metals Limited operates in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the production and distribution of various metals, catering to a diverse market that includes industrial and commercial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 3,959,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.66M

Learn more about AVM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue