Advance Metals Limited Announces Leadership Change

Pacific American Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AVM) ) just unveiled an update.

Advance Metals Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, has announced a key leadership change. Mr. Wayne Kernaghan has resigned from his roles as Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary, with Mr. Jay Stephenson taking over these positions. Mr. Stephenson, who has over 35 years of experience in business development and corporate governance, is expected to leverage his extensive expertise in managing business acquisitions, mergers, IPOs, and financial operations to enhance the company’s strategic and operational capabilities.

More about Pacific American Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 35.29%

Average Trading Volume: 2,857,417

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.34M

Learn more about AVM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.