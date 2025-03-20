Advance Auto Parts EVP Herman Word to Retire

Advance Auto Parts ( (AAP) ) just unveiled an update.

Herman L. Word, Jr., Executive Vice President of Professional, Independents and Canada at Advance Auto Parts, Inc., will retire effective April 15, 2025, and will remain in a transition role until May 16, 2025. The company acknowledges Mr. Word’s over 20 years of service and will provide him with a resignation payment as per his amended employment agreement.

More about Advance Auto Parts

YTD Price Performance: -21.50%

Average Trading Volume: 2,227,922

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.26B

Find detailed analytics on AAP stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com