Advance Agrolife Limited Releases Q2 2025 Financial Results

Advance Agrolife Ltd. ( (IN:ADVANCE) ) has issued an announcement.

Advance Agrolife Limited announced the approval of its unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on October 29, 2025. The financial results, reviewed by the statutory auditors, will be published in newspapers and made available on the company’s website, reflecting the company’s transparency and compliance with SEBI regulations.

More about Advance Agrolife Ltd.

Advance Agrolife Limited operates in the agricultural industry, focusing on the production and distribution of agrochemical products. The company is known for its commitment to providing innovative solutions to enhance agricultural productivity.

Average Trading Volume: 175,612

