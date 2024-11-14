Aduro Clean Technologies Unveils Recycling Innovation

Aduro Clean Technologies (TSE:ACT) has released an update.

Aduro Clean Technologies is set to showcase its innovative Hydrochemolytic™ technology at the Advanced Recycling Conference 2024, highlighting a more efficient and cost-effective solution for chemical recycling of mixed plastic waste. This technology offers a significant advantage by operating at lower energy levels and reducing the environmental footprint compared to conventional methods. By efficiently breaking down complex plastics and removing impurities, it aims to meet global recycling goals and enhance economic feasibility.

