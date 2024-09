Aduro Clean Technologies (TSE:ACT) has released an update.

Aduro Clean Technologies has reported a significant year-over-year revenue increase for fiscal year 2024, with a boost of 208%, despite a rise in operational losses. The company ended the year with a strong cash position and optimistic outlook, fueled by recent investments in research infrastructure and successful fundraising efforts.

For further insights into TSE:ACT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.