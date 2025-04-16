Adtran Revises 2024 Financials with Increased Loss

The latest update is out from Adtran ( (ADTN) ).

On April 15, 2025, Adtran Networks SE announced a deviation in its final IFRS financial statements from previously disclosed preliminary results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company identified an adjustment to inventory, leading to an increased cost of goods sold and a revised expected loss of approximately EUR 10.2 million, compared to the earlier reported EUR 4.5 million. This adjustment does not affect the expected revenues or cash position for the year, and the full financial statements are set to be published on April 30, 2025.

Spark’s Take on ADTN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ADTN is a Neutral.

Adtran faces substantial financial challenges with consistent losses and a concerning balance sheet. While recent earnings call data showed revenue growth and improved cash flow, operational inefficiencies and margin pressures remain significant hurdles. Technical indicators suggest caution, and valuation metrics are unappealing due to negative earnings. Despite some positive developments, the overall risk profile remains high.

To see Spark’s full report on ADTN stock, click here.

More about Adtran

Adtran Networks SE is a subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., operating within the telecommunications industry. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is subject to German and European securities laws, focusing on providing network solutions and services.

YTD Price Performance: -11.49%

Average Trading Volume: 1,244,739

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $606.1M

For a thorough assessment of ADTN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue