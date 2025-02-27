Adtran Reports Q4 2024 Revenue Growth and Positive Outlook

Adtran ( (ADTN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, reporting revenue of $242.9 million, a 7% sequential increase, and improved operating margins. The company experienced positive momentum due to increased service provider spending and a shift away from high-risk vendors, leading to growth across geographies and product lines. Looking ahead, ADTRAN expects higher revenue in the first quarter of 2025, overcoming typical seasonality, with revenue projected between $237.5 million and $252.5 million.

More about Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions, enabling voice, data, video, and internet communications across various network infrastructures. The company serves communications service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE.

YTD Price Performance: 21.95%

Average Trading Volume: 923,855

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $841.4M

See more insights into ADTN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.