Adtran Inc Aligns Strategy with Stockholder Votes at Annual Meeting

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. successfully conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting where stockholders elected eight directors for a one-year term, approved the 2024 Employee Stock Incentive Plan and the Directors Stock Plan, and endorsed the executive officers’ compensation on an advisory basis. Additionally, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was ratified as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year. These decisions demonstrate a strong stockholder alignment with the company’s strategic incentives and governance.

