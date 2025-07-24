ADT Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 24, 2025, ADT Inc. announced its second-quarter results for 2025, highlighting a 7% increase in total revenue to $1.3 billion and a record-high recurring monthly revenue. The company reported strong financial performance with a 33% rise in GAAP income from continuing operations, and significant cash flow generation, reflecting effective strategy execution. ADT also declared a $0.055 per share dividend to be paid on October 2, 2025, and continued its share repurchase program, buying back 12 million shares in the second quarter. The company remains on track to meet its 2025 financial targets, driven by the adoption of its ADT+ platform and strategic initiatives like the bulk purchase of customer accounts.

The most recent analyst rating on (ADT) stock is a Hold with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Adt stock, see the ADT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ADT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ADT is a Outperform.

ADT’s overall stock score reflects strong profitability and cash flow generation, alongside moderate valuation metrics. Despite high leverage, the company’s operational resilience and strategic initiatives are positives. Technical indicators are neutral, and the earnings call highlighted robust financial performance with positive guidance.

ADT Inc. operates in the security and smart home industry, offering products and services such as security systems, monitoring, and smart home solutions. The company focuses on integrating innovative technology, including its ADT+ platform and partnerships with companies like Google, to enhance customer security and experience.

Average Trading Volume: 17,424,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.05B

