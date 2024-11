Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has announced a proposed issue of 26,150,000 unlisted options as part of a new placement, with the securities expected to be issued on November 6, 2024. This move is likely to attract attention from investors interested in the company’s strategic financial maneuvers and potential market impacts.

