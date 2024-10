Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has announced its application for the quotation of 340 million fully paid ordinary shares, with the issue date set for October 8, 2024. This move, aimed at investors and market watchers, signifies a potential expansion or development for the company as these types of announcements typically reflect growth strategies or capital raising efforts.

