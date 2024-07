Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd has announced a new issuance of 952,949,896 fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted on the ASX under the code ADS, effective from July 15, 2024. This move, announced on the same day, aims to bring fresh energy to the market, offering investors new opportunities in a company poised for progress.

