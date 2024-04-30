Adslot Ltd Announces Impressive Q3 Growth

Adslot Ltd (AU:ADS) has released an update.

Adslot Ltd reports a strong Q3 FY24 with customer receipts increasing by 54% and a Total Transaction Value (TTV) of $37.13M, marking a 22% rise from the previous year. Despite seasonal declines, the company has seen a substantial 345% annual increase in TTV and is expanding its footprint with the launch of a new subsidiary, br1dge, to address the decline of third-party cookies in the advertising industry. Adslot’s robust cash position at the quarter’s end further signals a positive outlook for growth.

