Adriatic Metals Reports Major Holdings Change Involving Helikon

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Adriatic Metals Plc ( (GB:ADT1) ) has shared an announcement.

Adriatic Metals Plc, a UK-based issuer, reported a change in major holdings involving Helikon Investments Limited. The notification was triggered by an acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, resulting in Helikon holding a total of 20.014966% of voting rights. The acquisition was significant as it increased Helikon’s financial instrument voting rights to 19.624463%, showing a strategic move in their investment portfolio.

More about Adriatic Metals Plc

YTD Price Performance: 11.87%

Average Trading Volume: 103,677

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £699.9M

For a thorough assessment of ADT1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.