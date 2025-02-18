Adriatic Metals Plc Sees Shift in Voting Rights Holdings

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Adriatic Metals Plc ( (GB:ADT1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Adriatic Metals Plc, a UK-based issuer, has seen a change in the holdings of its voting rights as reported by UBS Group AG, which includes UBS Securities Australia Ltd and UBS AG in London. This notification is due to the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, resulting in a combined total voting rights percentage of 7.948861% for UBS Group AG, crossing the previous threshold. This change in holdings may impact the company’s operational control and influence in decision-making processes.

More about Adriatic Metals Plc

YTD Price Performance: 12.39%

Average Trading Volume: 91,424

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £686.5M

