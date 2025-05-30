Adriatic Metals Plc: Goldman Sachs Adjusts Holdings

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Adriatic Metals Plc ( (GB:ADT1) ) has shared an announcement.

Adriatic Metals Plc has announced a change in the holdings of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which has adjusted its voting rights in the company. This adjustment reflects a minor increase in the total voting rights held by Goldman Sachs, indicating a slight shift in their investment strategy, which could impact the company’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ADT1) stock is a Buy with a £250.00 price target.

More about Adriatic Metals Plc

Adriatic Metals Plc is a UK-based company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and development of precious and base metals.

Average Trading Volume: 219,968

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £833M



