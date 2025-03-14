Adriatic Metals Plc Approves Key Resolutions at General Meeting

Adriatic Metals Plc ( (GB:ADT1) ) has provided an update.

Adriatic Metals Plc successfully held its General Meeting on March 14, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were approved by shareholders. The resolutions included the ratification and approval of various placement securities and the authority to allot equity securities, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to support its operations and growth.

Adriatic Metals Plc is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. It is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including ASX, LSE, and OTCQX, indicating a broad market focus and investor base.

