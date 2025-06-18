Adriatic Metals Plc Announces Change in Major Holdings

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Adriatic Metals Plc ( (GB:ADT1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Adriatic Metals Plc has announced a change in its major holdings, with UBS Group AG – Investment Bank & Global Wealth Management acquiring or disposing of financial instruments, resulting in a change in voting rights. This adjustment in holdings could impact the company’s governance and influence in decision-making processes, reflecting UBS’s strategic positioning within the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ADT1) stock is a Buy with a £250.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Adriatic Metals Plc stock, see the GB:ADT1 Stock Forecast page.

More about Adriatic Metals Plc

Adriatic Metals Plc is a UK-based company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and development of mineral resources.

Average Trading Volume: 300,922

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £908.2M

Learn more about ADT1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.