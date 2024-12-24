Adriatic Metals Announces Changes in Major Shareholder Holdings

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Adriatic Metals Plc ( (GB:ADT1) ) has issued an announcement.

Adriatic Metals PLC, a UK-based company, informed stakeholders of a significant change in its shareholder structure due to UBS Group AG’s acquisition and disposal of financial instruments. As of December 20, 2024, UBS has adjusted its holdings, resulting in a total voting rights percentage of 5.381078%, down from a previous position of 9.312259%. This shift highlights a notable realignment in ownership stakes, potentially impacting Adriatic Metals’ governance and strategic decision-making processes.

More about Adriatic Metals Plc

YTD Price Performance: -5.24%

Average Trading Volume: 130,523

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £651.8M

