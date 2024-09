Adore Beauty Group Ltd. (AU:ABY) has released an update.

Adore Beauty Group Limited has released its Corporate Governance Statement for 2024, including the Appendix 4G, as announced to the ASX. The release, endorsed by the company’s Board of Directors, provides insights into the governance practices of the beauty retailer. Investors and stakeholders can contact CFO Stephanie Carroll for further information.

