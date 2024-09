Adore Beauty Group Ltd. (AU:ABY) has released an update.

Adore Beauty Group Limited has released its 2024 Annual Report, showcasing the latest financial outcomes and company developments. The report, which is available for personal use, has been officially authorized for release by the company’s Board of Directors. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to contact CFO Stephanie Carroll for further details.

For further insights into AU:ABY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.