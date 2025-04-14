AdNeo Ltd Announces Change of Registry Address

AD1 Holdings Ltd ( (AU:AD1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AdNeo Limited has announced a change in the address of its registry office in Sydney, effective from April 14, 2025. The registry, MUFG Corporate Markets (AU) Limited, will relocate to Liberty Place, Level 41, 161 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000, while the telephone numbers and postal address remain unchanged. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and maintain effective communication with stakeholders.

More about AD1 Holdings Ltd

AdNeo Ltd (ASX: AD1) is a company that actively acquires, owns, and manages high-growth businesses in the Software as a Service (SaaS) and innovative services sectors. The company focuses on driving shareholder value by acquiring synergistic companies with significant growth potential, enhancing operational efficiency, and stimulating innovation to maximize profitability and ensure exceptional returns for its shareholders.

YTD Price Performance: 7.84%

Average Trading Volume: 27,949

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.05M

