AdNeo Limited Reports Strong Q3 FY2025 Performance with Strategic Growth Initiatives

AdNeo Limited reported a positive net cash flow from operating activities for Q3 FY2025, aligning with its strategic goals. The company achieved a 60% increase in customer receipts compared to the same period last year, driven by contributions from its subsidiaries, Art of Mentoring and Oliver Grace. The CEO highlighted successful cost-cutting measures and new SaaS contracts with prestigious organizations, which enhance the company’s impact in workforce transformation. The company is also making significant progress with its ApplyDirect platform, leading to cost savings and increased performance. AdNeo remains committed to strategic acquisitions and operational excellence, aiming for exceptional shareholder returns.

AdNeo Limited is a company that actively acquires, owns, and manages high-growth businesses in the SaaS and innovative workforce sectors. The company focuses on driving shareholder value by strategically acquiring synergistic companies with significant growth potential. AdNeo operates three market-leading businesses: ApplyDirect, Art of Mentoring, and Oliver Grace.

