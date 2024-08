Admiral (GB:ADM) has released an update.

Admiral Group plc has announced that Mike Rogers, a person with managerial responsibilities, has acquired 134,000 ordinary shares at a price of GBP £30.18 each. This initial transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on August 16, 2024, under a Share Acquisition Agreement dated June 14, 2023.

