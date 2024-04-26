Admiral Group Announces Board Reshuffle

Admiral Group plc (GB:ADM) has released an update.

Admiral Group plc has announced changes to its board committee roles following the 2024 Annual General Meeting, with Evelyn Bourke leaving the Remuneration Committee chair to join the Audit Committee, Fiona Muldoon becoming the new Audit Committee Chair, and Karen Green taking over as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. These shifts are accompanied by pending regulatory approvals and are part of a strategic realignment of the company’s non-executive director positions.

