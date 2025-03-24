Aditxt, Inc. Highlights Strategic Partnership with Evofem

An announcement from Aditxt, Inc. ( (ADTX) ) is now available.

On March 21, 2025, Aditxt, Inc. hosted a corporate update featuring its CEO, Amro Albanna, and Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences, Inc., which is a strategic acquisition target. The update focused on recent achievements and strategic milestones, particularly highlighting Evofem’s commitment to women’s health through innovative products like Phexxi, a non-hormonal birth control, and SOLOSEC for bacterial vaginosis and trichomoniasis. The discussion underscored the ongoing partnership between Aditxt and Evofem, emphasizing the potential impact on women’s health globally and the strategic growth opportunities for both companies.

