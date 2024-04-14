Adisyn Ltd Strengthens Defence Supply Chain

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd, an ASX-listed company, has released an investor presentation highlighting its role in strengthening the defence industry supply chain through sovereign IT capabilities. The company cautions that the presentation should not be considered investment advice and has not been independently audited or verified. Investors are advised to seek professional advice and consider their own financial circumstances before investing in AI1 shares, which carry inherent risks.

