Adisyn Ltd Reports Increased Losses and Revenue Decline for H2 2024

Adisyn Ltd reported a significant decline in revenue and an increase in losses for the half-year ended December 31, 2024. The company’s revenue decreased by 48% compared to the previous year, and the loss after tax rose by 217%, amounting to $2,665,538. No dividends were declared during this period, indicating financial challenges for the company.

YTD Price Performance: -5.56%

Average Trading Volume: 4,523,507

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$61.4M

