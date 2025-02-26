Adisyn Ltd Reports Increased Losses and Revenue Decline for H2 2024

The latest update is out from DC Two Ltd. ( (AU:AI1) ).
Adisyn Ltd reported a significant decline in revenue and an increase in losses for the half-year ended December 31, 2024. The company’s revenue decreased by 48% compared to the previous year, and the loss after tax rose by 217%, amounting to $2,665,538. No dividends were declared during this period, indicating financial challenges for the company.
More about DC Two Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: -5.56%
Average Trading Volume: 4,523,507
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$61.4M
For a thorough assessment of AI1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.