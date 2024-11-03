Adisyn Ltd Expands with 2D Generation Acquisition

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

Adisyn Ltd has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 2D Generation, a semiconductor IP business, to capitalize on opportunities in AI, data centers, and cybersecurity. This acquisition positions Adisyn to leverage 2D Generation’s advanced semiconductor technology, which is crucial for the next generation of AI and data center solutions. Additionally, Adisyn’s recent $3 million capital raise will support the development and commercialization of these innovative technologies.

